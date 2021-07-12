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Experimental Covid injections can potentially EXTERMINATE billions - Dr Lee Merrit
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859 views • July 12, 2021
Dr Lee Merrit explains the difference between traditional vaccines and the Covid injections which are not a vaccine at all... they are GENE ALTERING THERAPY that can potentially be used as a Binary Bioweapon that can have a disastrous effect on your immune system.
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