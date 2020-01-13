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Amightywind Prophecy 138 Male Masturbation Repent Before YAHUVEH GOD!
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25 views • January 13, 2020
Do you know YAHUSHUA/Jesus Christ as your Saviour, Lord and Messiah? If not, please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ma4OM...
Proverbs 6:27
Can a man scoop a flame into his lap and not have his clothes catch on fire? (NLT)
Can a man embrace fire and his clothes not be burned? (HSCB)
Deuteronomy 23:10 (WYC)
10 If a man is among you, that is defouled in his night sleep, he shall go out of your tents; and he shall not turn again (If there is a man among you, who is defiled during his night’s sleep, he shall go away from your tents; and he shall not return)
Genesis 38:8-10 (also see Dt 25:5-6)
8 And Judah said unto Onan, Go in unto thy [deceased] brother's wife, and marry her, and raise up seed to thy brother. 9 And Onan knew that the seed should not be his; and it came to pass, when he went in unto his brother's wife, that he spilled it on the ground, lest that he should give seed to his brother.
10 And the thing which he did displeased YAHUVEH: wherefore HE slew him also.
Holy Prophecy Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu: http://prophecy.amightywind.com/proph...
"...Now remember MY sons before you [could] say you didn’t know but now you’ll have no excuse. When this happens and you are at home, have that Bible nearby when your body tries to overrule your mind and ask ME for a Scripture. Rebuke satan!
Remember, and this is I YAHUSHUA, if you are still on this earth at this time I have a very special woman waiting for you. So do not succumb to the lust of the flesh now. Learn what Dad Ezra and Elisheva is learning: I still gave them the instructions that the body is always last. Two meetings and joining of a body does not mean a marriage will last. So focus on that which is spiritual for the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak (Mt 26:14; Mk 14:38).
MY sons I promise you it will get easier if you just take the first step of obedience. And you have a Dad Ezra who will understand and pray for you...."
We are a Messianic Jewish Ministry
YAHUVEH = GOD/LORD's NAME.
YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH = Jesus Christ in Hebrew יהושוע
RUACH ha KODESH = Holy Spirit
YAHUSHUA (יהושוע) a Hebrew Name, is the original Name of Jesus. We are still saved in the Name Jesus but the antichrist will use the name Jesus Christ for himself in the Tribulation, so learn YAHUSHUA'S True name for then.
Holy Prophecy Index http://amightywind.com/prophecy-index/
The truth can set you free!!
If you are blessed by this Prophecy video and Amightywind will you let me know? http://www.Amightywind.com/contact.html
Please feel free to favor this video and sub at yahsladynred and see over 1000 videos for YAH'S GLORY
http://amightywind.com http://almightywind.com
Proverbs 6:27
Can a man scoop a flame into his lap and not have his clothes catch on fire? (NLT)
Can a man embrace fire and his clothes not be burned? (HSCB)
Deuteronomy 23:10 (WYC)
10 If a man is among you, that is defouled in his night sleep, he shall go out of your tents; and he shall not turn again (If there is a man among you, who is defiled during his night’s sleep, he shall go away from your tents; and he shall not return)
Genesis 38:8-10 (also see Dt 25:5-6)
8 And Judah said unto Onan, Go in unto thy [deceased] brother's wife, and marry her, and raise up seed to thy brother. 9 And Onan knew that the seed should not be his; and it came to pass, when he went in unto his brother's wife, that he spilled it on the ground, lest that he should give seed to his brother.
10 And the thing which he did displeased YAHUVEH: wherefore HE slew him also.
Holy Prophecy Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu: http://prophecy.amightywind.com/proph...
"...Now remember MY sons before you [could] say you didn’t know but now you’ll have no excuse. When this happens and you are at home, have that Bible nearby when your body tries to overrule your mind and ask ME for a Scripture. Rebuke satan!
Remember, and this is I YAHUSHUA, if you are still on this earth at this time I have a very special woman waiting for you. So do not succumb to the lust of the flesh now. Learn what Dad Ezra and Elisheva is learning: I still gave them the instructions that the body is always last. Two meetings and joining of a body does not mean a marriage will last. So focus on that which is spiritual for the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak (Mt 26:14; Mk 14:38).
MY sons I promise you it will get easier if you just take the first step of obedience. And you have a Dad Ezra who will understand and pray for you...."
We are a Messianic Jewish Ministry
YAHUVEH = GOD/LORD's NAME.
YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH = Jesus Christ in Hebrew יהושוע
RUACH ha KODESH = Holy Spirit
YAHUSHUA (יהושוע) a Hebrew Name, is the original Name of Jesus. We are still saved in the Name Jesus but the antichrist will use the name Jesus Christ for himself in the Tribulation, so learn YAHUSHUA'S True name for then.
Holy Prophecy Index http://amightywind.com/prophecy-index/
The truth can set you free!!
If you are blessed by this Prophecy video and Amightywind will you let me know? http://www.Amightywind.com/contact.html
Please feel free to favor this video and sub at yahsladynred and see over 1000 videos for YAH'S GLORY
http://amightywind.com http://almightywind.com
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