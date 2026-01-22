© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stanislav Krapivnik dismantles Trump’s Canada claim... with history
Clip from show last night. Full show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVs0k-Xzw3E
About this:
anada has modeled a US invasion scenario and response, including guerrilla warfare like in Afghanistan.
This was reported by the Canadian publication The Globe and Mail, citing senior officials.
➡️According to the scenario, US forces could seize Canada's strategic positions on land and at sea within a week, and possibly in two days.
➡️Due to a lack of combat and modern equipment, Canada plans to wage unconventional warfare: small groups of irregular troops or armed civilians will carry out ambushes, sabotage, drone attacks, and surprise attacks.
➡️This is a theoretical plan amid rising tensions between the US and NATO allies, including over the situation around Greenland and past statements from the White House about Canada's possible accession.
➡️This is the first time in a century that the Canadian Armed Forces have simulated an American invasion.