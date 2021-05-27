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BLM Activist Shot In The Head by 4 Black Men
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140 views • May 27, 2021
A leading Black Lives Matter activist in the UK was shot in the head by a gang of four black men, authorities have revealed.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ad8967a6f0314d283ef9ab
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ad8967a6f0314d283ef9ab
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