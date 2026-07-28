ALEX JONES SHOW — 7/27/26 w/ Harrison Smith & Mark Mitchell Part One

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MONDAY BROADCAST: Iran War Enters Fragile Diplomatic Pause As Mediators Try To Restore Interim Ceasefire, Tehran-Backed Groups Still Launching Drones Around Region, Hormuz Effectively Closed! Trump Giving Peace Talks A Chance But Ready For “Strong Military Action” If They Fail! Top Pollster Mark Mitchell Analyzes To New Polling Data That Shows Trump's Approval Rating PLUMMETING Across All Christian Subgroups Except Evangelicals Who Clearly Love The US Doing Israel's Bidding In The Iran War! FINALLY, Former Green Beret & World Renowned Combat Journalist / Geopolitical Analyst Michael Yon Responds To Ukraine's Long-Range Drone Strike On Iranian Ship & Drops Bombshell Intel On The New World War, Imminent Famine Crisis, & More! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 7/27/26