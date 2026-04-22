SJW Meltdown Therapy: They STILL Can’t Handle Reality. Schadenfreude

Remember when we thought "meltdowns" were just a phase?

Today, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to the era that birthed the "Fact-Free Galaxy." We’re revisiting the classic compilations of SJW meltdowns and "logic vs. emotion" moments that defined a decade of cultural insanity. From the screaming activists to the "2+2=Purple" precursors, these clips aren't just funny—they’re a blueprint for the ideological drones we’re dealing with today.

It’s time to look back at the original "Arsonists" of reality and see just how far the goalposts have moved since 2016.

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#SJWMeltdowns #Logic #CommonSense #2016Nostalgia #FactFreeGalaxy #CulturalCommentary #SJWCompilations #RealityCheck #TheScriptedMind