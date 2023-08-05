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What is that object in the sky on dual lens camera - The Out There Channel
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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70 views • August 05, 2023

#camera #night #weird What is it? Well camera lens can do odd things when that are made of glass and a bright light over whelms the sony sensor that is a bright o-r-b Full width version from 4k Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you waee/totclinksnt to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this during Live show you get name on screen! https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ I have some Coin if want to add to it Send to the crazy number after = LTC = LTu6knjxJvpNWPtbdNdTfkxx55gUwPcD68 BTC = 1E1iofpXeVgSDhr9SM4RyS6bFabQpM7rC4 Thanks

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starsmoonufosplanescamerachristchurchnewzealandsonyjetsmidnightnzcolournightvisioncolornightvision
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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