THE "NOT TO BE DISCUSSED" ...ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
LetsBoGrandon
140 Subscribers
127 views
Published 16 hours ago

That we ALL KNOW is in the air. YOU KNOW... if your brain is big enuf to follow some of this thru that the easiest thing to do is create disaster and unlivable circumstances that force to people to relocate if you want to shake em off of their game plans and prepa. What you know for sure is this "grow food and play with my friends" nonsense ain't happening. Lol. So, yeah, what happens when people get moved off their property by disaster, invasion, disaster, DEW... etc. They'll do it anywhere to anyone it appears. So, what's the plan Stans? I mean, there's barely anyone to even discuss that with it's such an unwanted topic. Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]

preppingsurvivalrelocation

