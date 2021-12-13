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We are getting closer to the tipping point. D-Day on the horizon.
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110 views • December 13, 2021
We are getting closer and closer to hitting the tipping point. Even some of the vaccinated are starting to see the light and are realizing they have been conned. More people wake up everytime they introduce a new variant and booster shot to go along with it. Protests are erupting all over the world on a very frequent basis. The corrupt governments can easily lose control of the people and the narrative. That is why they are trying to move from vaccine passports to mandatory vaccinations so quickly. It's easy to despair, lose hope and give up during hard times but that is not the path to victory. Humanity has always had struggles and God placed us in this position for a reason. Future generations are counting on us.
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