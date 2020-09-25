© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump responds to Bill Gates China talking point!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • September 25, 2020
Jason Bermas, September 21, 2020
Trump Responds To Bill Gates China Talking Point!
Faraday Cage Pre-Purchase - https://high-output.thrivecart.com/privacy-protector-jbermas/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrigademediamonth15
https://teespring.com/stores/bermasbrigade
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
Bitcoin - 1FhCG4GwFWHZsCm3jogkrZJdGbFJFMR3ev
https://www.youtube.com/c/InfoWarrior/
Trump Responds To Bill Gates China Talking Point!
Faraday Cage Pre-Purchase - https://high-output.thrivecart.com/privacy-protector-jbermas/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrigademediamonth15
https://teespring.com/stores/bermasbrigade
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
Bitcoin - 1FhCG4GwFWHZsCm3jogkrZJdGbFJFMR3ev
https://www.youtube.com/c/InfoWarrior/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.