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True informed consent is undercut by scientific bullying
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11 views • June 06, 2021
Scott Jensen, June 5, 2021
True informed consent is undercut by scientific bullying. Inducements or bribery can cloud judgment. Pressing “pause” before vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds is a reasonable safety measure for our kids.
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/320845179540086
True informed consent is undercut by scientific bullying. Inducements or bribery can cloud judgment. Pressing “pause” before vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds is a reasonable safety measure for our kids.
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/320845179540086
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