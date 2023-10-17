Create New Account
Babylon is fallen: Sodomite pastor says going to pride parades is like going to heaven!
channel image
Published Yesterday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Jim Crenshaw.

What horror! A sodomite, SUNday keeping pastor tells her flock that homo pride parades is like going to heaven. The only problem with her satanic lie is that homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God according to 1 Corinthians 6:9-10.

If you are a member of these homo-supporting churches, you need to COME OUT of her as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5.

Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodheavenholy spiritjesus christcreatoryeshuahomosexualpastorbabylon is fallenyahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightspride paradesanother comforter

