Babylon is fallen: Sodomite pastor says going to pride parades is like going to heaven!

Credits to Jim Crenshaw.
What horror! A sodomite, SUNday keeping pastor tells her flock that homo pride parades is like going to heaven. The only problem with her satanic lie is that homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God according to 1 Corinthians 6:9-10.
If you are a member of these homo-supporting churches, you need to COME OUT of her as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5.
Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.
pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at
[email protected].
