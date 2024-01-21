WSJ's Emma Tucker: "We owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well."

"We owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well."



Speaking at the WEF's annual Davos meeting, editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, laments the death of public trust in the MSM.



"If it said it in the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times, then that was a fact. Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news, and they're much more questioning about what we're saying."



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia



