WSJ's Emma Tucker: "We owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well."

"We owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well."
Speaking at the WEF's annual Davos meeting, editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, laments the death of public trust in the MSM.
"If it said it in the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times, then that was a fact. Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news, and they're much more questioning about what we're saying."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.