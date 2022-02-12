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A CHILLING PROSPECT: Total surveillance & the Chinese Social Credit System is just around the corner
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1379 views • February 12, 2022
The Chinese Communist Party is using Western technology to impose a total lockdown on their citizens through the implementation of their Social Credit System.
The "plandemic" has been devised and used as the Trojan Horse to force this totalitarianist system upon the rest of the world.
First the Vaccine Passport, which will expand to a fully encompassing Digital ID pass.
With that Digital ID you are surrendering all your freedoms to the global elites and deep state operators.
This video is a short excerpt from a TV documentary called Spycraft, made prior to COVID.
It clearly shows what is coming down the tracks for us all.
You must resist Vaccine Passports at all costs!
The "plandemic" has been devised and used as the Trojan Horse to force this totalitarianist system upon the rest of the world.
First the Vaccine Passport, which will expand to a fully encompassing Digital ID pass.
With that Digital ID you are surrendering all your freedoms to the global elites and deep state operators.
This video is a short excerpt from a TV documentary called Spycraft, made prior to COVID.
It clearly shows what is coming down the tracks for us all.
You must resist Vaccine Passports at all costs!
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