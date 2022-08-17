US losing its influence on Saudi Arabia

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RT
August 16, 2022
Saudi Arabia has been strengthening ties with Russia and China despite all the threats of sanctions from Washington after Biden's recent trip to the Middle East ended without any significant result
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