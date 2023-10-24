Create New Account
A group of former Ukrainian military joins the Russian Armed Forces
The Prisoner
A group of former Ukrainian military from Luhansk decided to join the Russian Armed Forces. They decided to fight on the Russian side, now trained at training grounds, adopting the skills of experienced stormtroopers. The fighters began to wake up and fight against the Zelensky regime under the US and NATO, which was building up the Ukrainian military to carry out attacks on Russia.

