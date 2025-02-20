Tyranny in Europe: Germany’s AfD Scares Establishment, Peter Boehringer(AfD) & Harley Schlanger

Buy Gold and Silver - Get Access to the Private Price List and Protect your assets at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Peter Boehringer, Chairman of the Budgetary Committee of the German Bundestag (AfD), and Schiller Institute's Harley Schlanger, join the program to discuss the devolution towards tyranny in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. We discuss the latest JD Vance speech in Munich Germany and the reactions of the establishment. We then discuss the changing worldwide monetary policies and the instability power shifts in global currencies and systems have caused throughout history. This is a stimulating conversation that will get even the most savvy listener thinking hard about current events. You can follow Harley Schlanger on his daily updates at https://laroucheorganization.com/HarleySchlangerReport and Peter Boehringer at https://pboehringer.de

