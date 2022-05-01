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【Ukraine Rescue】04/26/2022 Every Chinese who has fled China has a sad story to tell. Since the Chinese Communist Party seized power, it has been creating havoc and every generation has suffered from it. Nicole’s parents were victims of the Cultural Revolution, countless women were forced to have abortions by the so-called family planning policy, and hundreds of millions of babies were killed …… This must be changed, and we are changing history.