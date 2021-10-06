X22 REPORT: Stage Set, We Are Going To See Things In This Country That We Have Never Seen Before

X 22 REPORT Ep. 2593b - Oct 5, 2021

Stage Set, We Are Going To See Things In This Country That We Have Never Seen Before



The [DS] are now preparing the communication blackout and censoring. [FB] went down and it is being blamed on a configuration change that went bad. The setup is completed at the same time they have a whistleblower explaining to congress that we need more censoring and regulation to stop pics of children, hate speech etc. This is about increasing censoring. Trump was asked about Durham, his response was that we are going to see things in this country that we have never seen before.



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