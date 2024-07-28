© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A group of four pigs came close to the positions of the soldiers of the Alexandria Brigade. An Alexandrian with the call sign “Dyak”, mobilized from the Saratov region, allowed the enemies to get as close as possible, eliminated one of the four pigs, and wounded the second. For his courage, he was nominated for a state award.