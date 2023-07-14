Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

GRAPHIC: Blood Clots Removed From Fully Vaccinated Patient 💉 (2023)
channel image
VaxGenocide
1 Subscribers
106 views
Published 18 hours ago

Vaccinated patient gets mRNA-induced blood clots removed by a specialist. This dirty thick blood (filled with graphene oxide) is why people are passing away suddenly and unexpectedly. I wish more doctors & embalmers would speak out.

Keywords
healthvaccinesgenocidecovid19vaccineinjuriesdiedsuddenlycovidbc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket