Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
So Few People Are Getting the Fifth Jab That We Should Expect the Imminent Surge of Fearmongering
506 views
channel image
JD Rucker
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

When we get a win, we take it. There will be fearmongering, gaslighting, propaganda, and very likely a surge in some oddball variant of Covid-19 that will be used to scare up more booster adoption, but for now we can celebrate the fact that the American people seem to be waking up to the con, at least in part.

A report from Just The News indicates around 1.5% of Americans who can get their 5th jab, the so-called "bivalent booster shots" from Moderna and Pfizer, have actually done so. I covered this on the latest short episode of The JD Rucker Show.

Source: https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/roughly-98-people-eligible-receive-latest-covid-booster-have-not

Keywords
vaccinemodernapfizercoronaviruscovid-19boostertop storythe jd rucker showlede

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket