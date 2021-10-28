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TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. 2nd hr. - "Deflection Points to Truth" October 24.
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40 views • October 28, 2021
Be sure to at least see the 24th - 25th minute - Too Funny!! The rest of this program has more insightful news and analysis with Jim Fetzer, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger. - worthy of your time to watch and learn.
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