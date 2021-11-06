© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CCP'S PFIZER 5-11YR OLD BEGINS: AMERICA'S CHILDREN WILL BE MARCHED TO VAXX "OVENS"
Follow
2
Share
Report
110 views • November 06, 2021
SOURCE: SixthSense
MIRROR SOURCE: Published Published November 5, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vorz0f-ccps-pfizer-5-11yr-old-begins-americas-children-will-be-marched-to-vaxx-ove.html
The vaccine rollout for children age 5-11 has begun, which is equivalent to dragging children and marching them into Holocaust ovens. Dr. Jane Ruby joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the THREE big CDC lies about the Covid-19 vaccine for children, and how the Covid-19 vaccine now contains Tromethamine to prevent severe adverse reactions in children.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
🏥 Removing Nano Poisoning - REV3 - PDF Document🏥
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3
🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥
https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/
📣NEW!! - La Quinta Columna Infrographic Promo Flyer 📣NEW!!
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/la-quinta-columna-infrografic-promo-flyer:7
📣NEW!! - Frontline Workers Testimonials & VAERS Reports - UPDATED 11th AUGUST 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Compilation-of-Injuries-Deaths-Jan-Aug-2021:3
📣NEW!! - CURRENT INFO TO SHARE TO FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES ABOUT THE BIO-WEAPON INJECTION [UK] - A4 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/warning-flyer:1
📣NEW!! - Covid "Vaccine" Casualties July 2021 - A4 DOUBLE LEAFLET FOR SHARING!📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-vaccine-injuries--jully-2021:e
📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080
MIRROR SOURCE: Published Published November 5, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vorz0f-ccps-pfizer-5-11yr-old-begins-americas-children-will-be-marched-to-vaxx-ove.html
The vaccine rollout for children age 5-11 has begun, which is equivalent to dragging children and marching them into Holocaust ovens. Dr. Jane Ruby joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the THREE big CDC lies about the Covid-19 vaccine for children, and how the Covid-19 vaccine now contains Tromethamine to prevent severe adverse reactions in children.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
🏥 Removing Nano Poisoning - REV3 - PDF Document🏥
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3
🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥
https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/
📣NEW!! - La Quinta Columna Infrographic Promo Flyer 📣NEW!!
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/la-quinta-columna-infrografic-promo-flyer:7
📣NEW!! - Frontline Workers Testimonials & VAERS Reports - UPDATED 11th AUGUST 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Compilation-of-Injuries-Deaths-Jan-Aug-2021:3
📣NEW!! - CURRENT INFO TO SHARE TO FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES ABOUT THE BIO-WEAPON INJECTION [UK] - A4 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/warning-flyer:1
📣NEW!! - Covid "Vaccine" Casualties July 2021 - A4 DOUBLE LEAFLET FOR SHARING!📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-vaccine-injuries--jully-2021:e
📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.