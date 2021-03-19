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Warning On GMI: Genetic Mutation Injection (VAXX) | 03/18/21 | Roy Potter
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101 views • March 19, 2021
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MUST WATCH: Anthony Patch: "Deceive" - 3/18/21: https://www.brighteon.com/8214158d-752d-47a9-8ccf-ad284c518749
Dr. Vernon Coleman - Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html
MUST WATCH: Anthony Patch: "Deceive" - 3/18/21: https://www.brighteon.com/8214158d-752d-47a9-8ccf-ad284c518749
Dr. Vernon Coleman - Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html
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