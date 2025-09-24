BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Plunging into WORLD WAR III ♪
wolfburg
wolfburg
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 1 day ago


l track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos

(Verse 1) 🎵 In the shadow of the tower, they whispered in the night, "Let's divide and conquer, ignite the flame, make it right." From the depths of the intelligence agencies, a plan unfurled, To plunge us into chaos, into a war-torn world. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 We're sleepwalking into slaughter, can't you see? They're playing us like puppets, on their strings, set free. World War III is coming, like a thief in the night, While we're distracted by their lies, and their false lights. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 They hijacked our elections, with their fake mail-in votes, And their mules and their machines, in the shadows, they plot. With their chemtrails and their vaccines, they're chipping away, At our freedom and our sovereignty, come what may. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Wake up, sheeple, can't you see? They're using us, and you, and me. For their New World Order, and their one-world government, We're just pawns in their game, their asset forfeiture. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 We're plunging into World War III, can't you hear? The drums of war are beating, and the sirens near. They're pulling us apart, with their divisive schemes, While they laugh and they count, all their greed-fueled dreams. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the truth-seekers, and the ones who care, The ones who won't back down, and won't let them ensnare. We won't go quietly, into the night, or the day, We'll take back our world, and send their puppet masters away. 🎵

Keywords
gunshotthe bridge spirals into warped music boxcarnival samplesslap bassfierce female vocalsmanic laughterwild beatseerie stringsand dronescollapsing into a sinister droneand echoing laughterturntable scratches and dynamic samples cut throughamplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy