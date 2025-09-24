



l track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos





(Verse 1) 🎵 In the shadow of the tower, they whispered in the night, "Let's divide and conquer, ignite the flame, make it right." From the depths of the intelligence agencies, a plan unfurled, To plunge us into chaos, into a war-torn world. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 We're sleepwalking into slaughter, can't you see? They're playing us like puppets, on their strings, set free. World War III is coming, like a thief in the night, While we're distracted by their lies, and their false lights. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 They hijacked our elections, with their fake mail-in votes, And their mules and their machines, in the shadows, they plot. With their chemtrails and their vaccines, they're chipping away, At our freedom and our sovereignty, come what may. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Wake up, sheeple, can't you see? They're using us, and you, and me. For their New World Order, and their one-world government, We're just pawns in their game, their asset forfeiture. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 We're plunging into World War III, can't you hear? The drums of war are beating, and the sirens near. They're pulling us apart, with their divisive schemes, While they laugh and they count, all their greed-fueled dreams. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the truth-seekers, and the ones who care, The ones who won't back down, and won't let them ensnare. We won't go quietly, into the night, or the day, We'll take back our world, and send their puppet masters away. 🎵