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Do We Really Need Men?? with Ilan Srulovicz | Flyover Conservatives
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74 views • February 04, 2022
Do men still have value in society? How about the police? This show will answer those questions and many more! There has been a war raged against strong men for the past forty years, now we are ruled by weak men and the results are terrifying! This show has answers and hope on how to gain that ground back.
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Our guest today has been an actor in hit shows and films like The Walking Dead, Deep Water Horizon, and numerous Marvel shows. He is the CEO of Egard Watch Company and was recently featured on The Harris Faulkner show. He has used the platform built through Egard Watch Co to take numerous stances that have gone viral, whether it be supporting masculinity, humanizing police, and most recently standing up for freedom.
He is also the recipient of the Fox Patriot Award for courage for his support of police during the peak of the defund the police movement.
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Egard Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/egardwatchco/
Egard Watches Website:
https://www.egardwatches.com/
What is Freedom:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXw6S...
Speak Truth:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efeVz...
What is a Man:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_HL0...
Ilan’s work can be referenced on IMDB below:
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1228983/?...
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-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
-------------------------------------------
Our guest today has been an actor in hit shows and films like The Walking Dead, Deep Water Horizon, and numerous Marvel shows. He is the CEO of Egard Watch Company and was recently featured on The Harris Faulkner show. He has used the platform built through Egard Watch Co to take numerous stances that have gone viral, whether it be supporting masculinity, humanizing police, and most recently standing up for freedom.
He is also the recipient of the Fox Patriot Award for courage for his support of police during the peak of the defund the police movement.
-------------------------------------------
Egard Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/egardwatchco/
Egard Watches Website:
https://www.egardwatches.com/
What is Freedom:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXw6S...
Speak Truth:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efeVz...
What is a Man:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_HL0...
Ilan’s work can be referenced on IMDB below:
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1228983/?...
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice- https://flyovergold.com
► Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- https://FlyoverCarpet.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” For Up To 66% Off When Checking Out At
https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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