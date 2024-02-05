JAW DROPPING ✈🏢💥 NEW 9-11 FOOTAGE DESTROYS MAIN STREAM NARRATIVE

Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/4boyiy [may relocate source; will add if possible]





Now, this isn't my meme, but I'll explain in it my terms: 9/11 never ended - it is currently taking place





https://odysee.com/@Qwinten:b/1945-Defense-plan-by-the-ADL---B'nai-B'rith-to-spread-propaganda-to-every-facet-of-American-life:5





You all know VfB's rap on this:





9/11, listening to Big Bird

Plane hit da Twin Tower, yo, brah, ain't yew hoid

Anuddah plane hits and Monkey Bush goats eet

Kite must hit plane steel - dat's a spell, keed





Chorus

YO BIBI SAID DEYWUZ GUNNA DROP DA TOWAHS

[He wrote a book about it, dawg...in 1995]

- repeat 4x with variation





Closed all muh windows; da air is fulla peepo

Then ah saw a man named Jerry said dat 'he know'

Whatchu know, muffugah? Wontchu hook a niggah up, cuh

Lemme know so ah's kin go an' git muh strap, bruh





Chorus

AIN'T NOBODY FCUK WITH THE USA, CUH

[miscellaneous boasts]





I knew at the dime dem mufuggahs lyin'

He said 'osama bin laden' but ah knew him as Tim Osman





Maybe I'll add moar lyrics - suggestions welcome





Trolling encouraged 🧌VfB is giving the heads up to TROLL THIS POST