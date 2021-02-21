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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Deuteronomy 30:19-20, 20210221
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37 views • February 21, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, February 21, 2021: Deuteronomy 30:19-20
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the union I have with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and in His atoning blood sacrifice for me on Calvary’s Cross. Glorious Father, please grant me Your Holy Ghost’s power and wisdom to choose life and blessing by obeying Your Commandments. In Your Patience and Love, You continue to caution the Israelites and believers that:
19 You have called heaven and earth as witnesses today against me, that You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, have set before me life and death, blessing and cursing; that I should choose life, that both my descendants and me may live eternally;
20 that I may love You, my ELOHIM, the LORD GOD with all my heart, soul, and mind, that I may obey Your voice, and that I may cling to You, my ADONAI, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH, for You are the source of my life and the length of my days; and You, Merciful Father, will prosper and make my descendants and me dwell in the land which You swore to our Fathers Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, to give them.
Holy Father, by Your Grace, my family and I choose life and blessing. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Deuteronomy 30:19-20 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with FCG Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]
Sunday, February 21, 2021: Deuteronomy 30:19-20
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the union I have with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and in His atoning blood sacrifice for me on Calvary’s Cross. Glorious Father, please grant me Your Holy Ghost’s power and wisdom to choose life and blessing by obeying Your Commandments. In Your Patience and Love, You continue to caution the Israelites and believers that:
19 You have called heaven and earth as witnesses today against me, that You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, have set before me life and death, blessing and cursing; that I should choose life, that both my descendants and me may live eternally;
20 that I may love You, my ELOHIM, the LORD GOD with all my heart, soul, and mind, that I may obey Your voice, and that I may cling to You, my ADONAI, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH, for You are the source of my life and the length of my days; and You, Merciful Father, will prosper and make my descendants and me dwell in the land which You swore to our Fathers Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, to give them.
Holy Father, by Your Grace, my family and I choose life and blessing. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Deuteronomy 30:19-20 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with FCG Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]
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