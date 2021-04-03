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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0418 - Eric Schade - Report on the crime
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11 views • April 03, 2021
Eric went inside the convenience store and was talking to the clerk while making his purchases, when Mumin walked in and demanded they both surrender their money and lie down. Eric attempted to knock Mumin’s gun away, but instead, Mumin stepped back and shot Eric in the chest.
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