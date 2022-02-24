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Airport Pot Shops, Eh?
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50 views • February 24, 2022
The Prince George Airport in British Columbia is one step closer to hosting what reportedly would be the world’s first in-airport cannabis store.
Air travelers may legally bring cannabis on domestic Canadian flights. Although the airport is a nonsmoking zone, they plan a designated cannabis consumption area for the responsible consumption of cannabis products.
“It’s not necessarily because we view cannabis as a way to get intoxicated before traveling – it’s that cannabis is a product that people use to relieve stress and travel is a stressful experience, and it’s a practice that already exists.”
Duty-free cannabis sales, however, would require international destinations that allow travelers to bring marijuana into the country.
Episode 894 The #TalkingHedge looks at mjbizdaily article…
https://youtu.be/9rERiyboIus
Air travelers may legally bring cannabis on domestic Canadian flights. Although the airport is a nonsmoking zone, they plan a designated cannabis consumption area for the responsible consumption of cannabis products.
“It’s not necessarily because we view cannabis as a way to get intoxicated before traveling – it’s that cannabis is a product that people use to relieve stress and travel is a stressful experience, and it’s a practice that already exists.”
Duty-free cannabis sales, however, would require international destinations that allow travelers to bring marijuana into the country.
Episode 894 The #TalkingHedge looks at mjbizdaily article…
https://youtu.be/9rERiyboIus
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