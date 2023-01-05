Create New Account
Sean Hannity GRILLS Rep. Lauren Boebert on resisting the mainstream
46 views
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
WOW! HANNITY JUMPS THE SHARK! Launches Full Frontal Assault on Rep. Lauren Boebert for Not Supporting Kevin McCarthy!

On Wednesday Sean Hannity invited Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on to grill her on why she will not support Kevin McCarthy.

This was a shocking display by Sean Hannity. He was insufferable. 

The FOX crowd is FURIOUS that conservatives would vote against McCarthy who wanted to silence them all from social media. Why in the hell would they vote for him?

Sorry Sean, conservative voters are standing with these 20 Conservatives.

Hannity is losing his mojo.

@LaurenBoebert: “I will not withdraw”


Keywords
hannitycongressmccarthylauren boebertspeaker vote

