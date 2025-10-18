Silver Is On Fire! Trump Doubts He is Heaven Bound | Charlie Kirk Given Medal of Freedom 10/17/25

Weekly News Report! A global surge in demand for precious metals has boosted silver prices by more than 80% in London’s wholesale market this year. Silver smashed all-time records. Trump got a conversation about Heaven and salvation going when asked about his role in the Israel/Hamas Peace Deal. Charlie Kirk was remembered and honored at the White House. The Left plans a No Kings Protest against Trump this weekend. In other news, have you noticed the government is shut down? Neither have we. Maybe these employees aren't needed. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/silver-is-on-fire/

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%