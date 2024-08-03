“Elon Musk”, Videogames, Race, Cancel Culture, Death of Masculinity, Jews Control Hollywood?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-08-02 “Elon Musk”
Topic list:
* “Elon Musk” is not a legal entity.
* “Elon Musk’s son Xavier” is now “Vivian”.
* The entertainment industry is far-Left and actively avoids inspiring you.
* All power, all money is far-Left. Why is that so?
* The subversive dangers of Luciferian videogames.
* “Christian Gospel singer” “John P. Kee” suffers from this Salvation-killing flaw.
* The language of “Christian apologetics”.
* What is the Name of God?
* “Cancel Culture” is the “new normal”.
* What really happened at Mei Lai in 1968?
* The casting choices for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie are ridiculous.
* What proves James Gunn is a Jesuit?
* Is the far-Left entertainment industry trying to humiliate Chris Hemsworth?
* Hollywood needs its actors and actresses to be this. Here’s why.
* What do George Carlin and Bob Newhart have in common?
* What do Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour all have in common?
_____________________
