BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“Elon Musk”, Videogames, Race, Cancel Culture, Death of Masculinity, Jews Control Hollywood?
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 9 months ago

CTB 2024-08-02 “Elon Musk”

Topic list:

* “Elon Musk” is not a legal entity.
* “Elon Musk’s son Xavier” is now “Vivian”.
* The entertainment industry is far-Left and actively avoids inspiring you.
* All power, all money is far-Left. Why is that so?
* The subversive dangers of Luciferian videogames.
* “Christian Gospel singer” “John P. Kee” suffers from this Salvation-killing flaw.
* The language of “Christian apologetics”.
* What is the Name of God?
* “Cancel Culture” is the “new normal”.
* What really happened at Mei Lai in 1968?
* The casting choices for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie are ridiculous.
* What proves James Gunn is a Jesuit?
* Is the far-Left entertainment industry trying to humiliate Chris Hemsworth?
* Hollywood needs its actors and actresses to be this.  Here’s why.
* What do George Carlin and Bob Newhart have in common?
* What do Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour all have in common?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

Keywords
hollywoodjesuitselon musk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy