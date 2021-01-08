GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement THE SECOND AMERICAN REVOLUTION HAS BEGUN WITH THE FINAL STAGE OF THE COUP AGAINST TRUMP 1/6/21

Today, January 6th, 2021 is the beginning of the second American revolution. The final nail on the legitimacy of the institutions misgoverning the nation occurred with the false flag, preplanned, staged and choreographed arrangement to allow a group of anarchists to invade the U.S. Capitol building as the pretext to shut down the objections and evidence of fraud, and to accuse the President of an insurrection against the Congress in order to try; to invoke the 25th Amendment, or impeachment in the hope of destroying Trump's future potential of becoming President. That is how much Trump and the American people are feared. Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet backed by the unified fascist establishment might very well remove Trump by the 25th Amendment. If they do it will be the biggest mistake they could possibly make.



There was a time when most people could be fooled, that time has now passed. Trump has declared the beginning of a new party, and Trump is calling it the Party of Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglas, and REASON whether it is the future Republican party or not. Welcome to the opening shot of the Second American Revolution.