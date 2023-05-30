Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3080b - [DS] Showed The People The Blueprint To Beat Them, Puzzle Coming Together
154 views
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3080b - May 28, 2023

[DS] Showed The People The Blueprint To Beat Them, Puzzle Coming Together


The [DS] has now shown the people the blueprint, they can fight back using their wallet and the [DS] cannot not do anything about it, they cannot arrest people for not shopping or buying a product. The [DS] has now lost the flow of information and they know at this point they will not be able to control again. This is why they are going to take this to a physical war. Trump the patriots know this playbook and this will wake up the rest of the people.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

