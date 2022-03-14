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CODE RED: H.R. 2471 House Passes Gun Control to Override State 2A Sanctuary Laws in Recent Bill. Red and Blue Now One Party.
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192 views • March 14, 2022
Little Time to Act: https://www.gunowners.org/na03102022/
Bill H.R. 2471 sections 1101-1103
https://rules.house.gov/sites/democrats.rules.house.gov/files/BILLS-117HR2471SA-RCP-117-35.pdf
Related Article About the Bill
https://www.google.com/amp/s/nypost.com/2022/03/10/house-passes-1-5-trillion-spending-bill-with-ukraine-aid-no-covid-19-relief/amp/
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Bill H.R. 2471 sections 1101-1103
https://rules.house.gov/sites/democrats.rules.house.gov/files/BILLS-117HR2471SA-RCP-117-35.pdf
Related Article About the Bill
https://www.google.com/amp/s/nypost.com/2022/03/10/house-passes-1-5-trillion-spending-bill-with-ukraine-aid-no-covid-19-relief/amp/
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
WIV Membership. If you enjoy what I share, consider a membership.
(Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
- https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Never Miss an Update
- https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
- https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
- Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
- BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
- Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
- Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
- Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
- MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
- Peak >> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
- Ecency >> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
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