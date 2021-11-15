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Focusing On Money VS Focusing On Family
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30 views • November 15, 2021
Over the last few years, I spent a lot of time building a purpose-led business. By doing so, I created incredible wealth, formed relationships with like-minded people, and had an abundance of beautiful experiences! However, this year my focus shifted and I chose to focus more on my family, press to play to hear more about that journey.
Like this video? Check out this video, "Are You Burning Yourself Just For Validation?" where I discuss motherhood and family.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEzXcvMvk4Y&;t=8s
Head over to my YouTube channel to binge watch more of my content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Like this video? Check out this video, "Are You Burning Yourself Just For Validation?" where I discuss motherhood and family.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEzXcvMvk4Y&;t=8s
Head over to my YouTube channel to binge watch more of my content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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