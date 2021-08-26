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Home Depot Complicit with Communist China WAR Prep!
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472 views • August 26, 2021
THIS VIDEO ALERT ALMOST DID NOT MAKE IT TO YOU AS HACKED SOFTWARE WOULD NOT RENDER! 1500 trackers following Watchmen Incorporated today! Repost to all! EVERYONE needs to watch for Communist Chinese pre-positioned containers in other than intermodal and industrial areas!
Home Depot Criminally Complicit with Communist China! Next time you ENCOUNTER globalist Home Depot DEMAND to see what is in the China Shipping, COSCO and Evergreen Ttruck and train containers on their premises! Anti-Constitution globalist Home Depot complicit with de-sensitization maneuvers for customers, de-sensitizing to pre-positioned war items for a Marxist ChiCom takeover! Home Depot also complicit with the criminal CDC and the Soros-funded LGBTQ movement perverting and destroying North America! Home Depot lumber prices criminally skyrocketed though tons of lumber were merely stock piled across Canada! BOYCOTT! BOYCOTT! BOYCOTT!
Home Depot Criminally Complicit with Communist China! Next time you ENCOUNTER globalist Home Depot DEMAND to see what is in the China Shipping, COSCO and Evergreen Ttruck and train containers on their premises! Anti-Constitution globalist Home Depot complicit with de-sensitization maneuvers for customers, de-sensitizing to pre-positioned war items for a Marxist ChiCom takeover! Home Depot also complicit with the criminal CDC and the Soros-funded LGBTQ movement perverting and destroying North America! Home Depot lumber prices criminally skyrocketed though tons of lumber were merely stock piled across Canada! BOYCOTT! BOYCOTT! BOYCOTT!
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