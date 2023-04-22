Create New Account
Dr Trozzi Alert | There's DNA in the RNA Shots. Lots!
What is happening
My 15 Minute video explaining very concerning new revelations and implications

May I have fifteen minutes to explain some very concerning new findings. Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 messenger RNA injections, are actually loaded with DNA. I explain this and its concerning implications in today's video post. Please watch, share, and take appropriate action.

