© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MOUHWASH PREVENTS DISEASES
Follow
2
Share
Report
285 views • November 04, 2021
Everyday your mouth let's in many germs, viruses from the air not to mention putting your tongue where it should not go during sex, you need to keep your mouth clean and healthy!
Using a dilute solution hydrogen peroxide as a mouthwash & gargling it for 30 seconds kills bacteria & viruses in your mouth that cause gum disease, bad breath etc prevent them entering your bloodstream when you swallow causing diseases in around your body
Using a dilute solution hydrogen peroxide as a mouthwash & gargling it for 30 seconds kills bacteria & viruses in your mouth that cause gum disease, bad breath etc prevent them entering your bloodstream when you swallow causing diseases in around your body
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.