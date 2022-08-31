The Questions That Fine Tuning Can Answer

Do you know what fine tuning is?



Dr. Sy Garth, the author of the books ‘The Works of His Hands: Scientists Journey From Atheism to Faith’, explains what exactly fine tuning is. 👇



According to Dr. Garth, fine tuning is one of the scientific arguments that “certainly points to the idea of a divine being involved in the origin of the universe”. 🪐



Do you agree with Dr. Garth? Leave a ‘⭐’ in the comments if you agree.

