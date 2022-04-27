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thenewatlas Ukraine War April 27th Will German Tanks make a Difference Update Russian Ops in Ukraine
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thenewatlas Ukraine War April 27th Will German Tanks make a Difference Update Russian Ops in Ukraine
The New Atlas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAtdynekZNQ
https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8/will-german-tanks-make-a-difference:2
https://rumble.com/v12o4hy-will-german-tanks-make-a-difference-update-on-russian-ops-in-ukraine-for-ap.html
Will German Tanks make a Difference? Update on Russian Ops in Ukraine for April 27, 2022
Update on Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for April 27, 2022
- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin establishes monthly “consultative” meetings regarding Ukraine;
- Germany to send 50 “Cheetah” anti-air tracked vehicles;
- Western anti-air capabilities do not compare to Russia’s and nothing short of a NATO intervention can turn the tide regarding the balance of air power in Ukraine;
- West recklessly dismisses Russian warnings about nuclear war;
- provocations around Moldova and Transnistria may be NATO ploy to establish NATO-controlled buffer zone preserving Ukraine’s access to the sea near Odessa;
- Pentagon, others refuse to admit Russia has taken Mariupol;
- Donbas situation is dire for Ukraine;
- Ukraine cannot reconstitute lost forces faster than Russia is removing them from the battlefield;
References:
US Department of Defense - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a News Conference Following Ukraine Defense Consultative Group Meeting, Ramstein Air Base, Germany:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3011263/secretary-of-defense-lloyd-j-austin-iii-holds-a-news-conference-following-ukrai/
DefenseNews - As Raytheon struggles to replenish Stinger missiles, lawmaker pushes Defense Production Act:
https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/04/26/as-raytheon-struggles-to-replenish-stinger-missiles-lawmaker-pushes-defense-production-act/
New York Times - Biden’s Choice for Pentagon Faces Questions on Ties to Contractors:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/08/us/politics/lloyd-austin-pentagon-military-contractors.html
DefenseNews - Germany sending ‘Gepard’ air-defense tanks to support Ukraine defense:
https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/26/germany-sending-gepard-air-defense-tanks-to-support-ukraine-defense/
CSIS Missile Defense Project - Russian Air and Missile Defense:
https://missilethreat.csis.org/system/russian-air-defense/
Business Insider - Russia's newest anti-air defenses are in Syria — and the US should be worried (2018):
https://www.businessinsider.com/pantsir-s1-makes-russian-air-defenses-stronger-2018-2
The National Interest - Turkey's Leopard 2 Tanks Are Getting Crushed in Syria:
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/turkeys-leopard-2-tanks-are-getting-crushed-syria-95396
Business Insider - In Transnistria, controlled by pro-Russia separatists, a fear of war and a toast: 'To the death of Putin':
https://www.businessinsider.com/transnistria-anxiety-in-a-land-controlled-by-pro-russia-separatists-2022-4
BBC - Ukraine round-up: Russia hits railways as US pledges extra weapons:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61220570
DW - Alexander Vindman on Ukraine: 'Germany's position is irrational' | DW News:
https://youtu.be/yM1Vifk3tWs
AP - Zelenskyy: Ukraine army unable to unblock Mariupol:
https://youtu.be/64Dtz7z0gyc
Senior Defense Official and Senior State Department Official Hold a Background Briefing (April 24, 2022):
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3009909/senior-defense-official-and-senior-state-department-official-hold-a-background/
WSJ - The Secret of Ukraine’s Military Success: Years of NATO Training:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-military-success-years-of-nato-training-11649861339
US Department of Defense - Brigade:
https://www.defense.gov/Multimedia/Experience/Military-Units/Army/#army
Forbes - One Of Ukraine’s Best Brigades Defends One Of Its Most Vulnerable Cities:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2022/02/01/one-of-ukraines-best-brigades-defends-one-of-its-most-vulnerable-cities/?sh=3dc8135676f9
Politico - Heavy weaponry pours into Ukraine as commanders become more desperate:
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/25/ukraine-weaponry-russia-war-00027406
The Duran on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDuran/videos
The New Atlas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAtdynekZNQ
https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8/will-german-tanks-make-a-difference:2
https://rumble.com/v12o4hy-will-german-tanks-make-a-difference-update-on-russian-ops-in-ukraine-for-ap.html
Will German Tanks make a Difference? Update on Russian Ops in Ukraine for April 27, 2022
Update on Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for April 27, 2022
- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin establishes monthly “consultative” meetings regarding Ukraine;
- Germany to send 50 “Cheetah” anti-air tracked vehicles;
- Western anti-air capabilities do not compare to Russia’s and nothing short of a NATO intervention can turn the tide regarding the balance of air power in Ukraine;
- West recklessly dismisses Russian warnings about nuclear war;
- provocations around Moldova and Transnistria may be NATO ploy to establish NATO-controlled buffer zone preserving Ukraine’s access to the sea near Odessa;
- Pentagon, others refuse to admit Russia has taken Mariupol;
- Donbas situation is dire for Ukraine;
- Ukraine cannot reconstitute lost forces faster than Russia is removing them from the battlefield;
References:
US Department of Defense - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a News Conference Following Ukraine Defense Consultative Group Meeting, Ramstein Air Base, Germany:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3011263/secretary-of-defense-lloyd-j-austin-iii-holds-a-news-conference-following-ukrai/
DefenseNews - As Raytheon struggles to replenish Stinger missiles, lawmaker pushes Defense Production Act:
https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/04/26/as-raytheon-struggles-to-replenish-stinger-missiles-lawmaker-pushes-defense-production-act/
New York Times - Biden’s Choice for Pentagon Faces Questions on Ties to Contractors:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/08/us/politics/lloyd-austin-pentagon-military-contractors.html
DefenseNews - Germany sending ‘Gepard’ air-defense tanks to support Ukraine defense:
https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/26/germany-sending-gepard-air-defense-tanks-to-support-ukraine-defense/
CSIS Missile Defense Project - Russian Air and Missile Defense:
https://missilethreat.csis.org/system/russian-air-defense/
Business Insider - Russia's newest anti-air defenses are in Syria — and the US should be worried (2018):
https://www.businessinsider.com/pantsir-s1-makes-russian-air-defenses-stronger-2018-2
The National Interest - Turkey's Leopard 2 Tanks Are Getting Crushed in Syria:
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/turkeys-leopard-2-tanks-are-getting-crushed-syria-95396
Business Insider - In Transnistria, controlled by pro-Russia separatists, a fear of war and a toast: 'To the death of Putin':
https://www.businessinsider.com/transnistria-anxiety-in-a-land-controlled-by-pro-russia-separatists-2022-4
BBC - Ukraine round-up: Russia hits railways as US pledges extra weapons:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61220570
DW - Alexander Vindman on Ukraine: 'Germany's position is irrational' | DW News:
https://youtu.be/yM1Vifk3tWs
AP - Zelenskyy: Ukraine army unable to unblock Mariupol:
https://youtu.be/64Dtz7z0gyc
Senior Defense Official and Senior State Department Official Hold a Background Briefing (April 24, 2022):
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3009909/senior-defense-official-and-senior-state-department-official-hold-a-background/
WSJ - The Secret of Ukraine’s Military Success: Years of NATO Training:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-military-success-years-of-nato-training-11649861339
US Department of Defense - Brigade:
https://www.defense.gov/Multimedia/Experience/Military-Units/Army/#army
Forbes - One Of Ukraine’s Best Brigades Defends One Of Its Most Vulnerable Cities:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2022/02/01/one-of-ukraines-best-brigades-defends-one-of-its-most-vulnerable-cities/?sh=3dc8135676f9
Politico - Heavy weaponry pours into Ukraine as commanders become more desperate:
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/25/ukraine-weaponry-russia-war-00027406
The Duran on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDuran/videos
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