thenewatlas Ukraine War April 27th Will German Tanks make a Difference Update Russian Ops in Ukraine

thenewatlas Ukraine War April 27th Will German Tanks make a Difference Update Russian Ops in UkraineThe New AtlasWill German Tanks make a Difference? Update on Russian Ops in Ukraine for April 27, 2022Update on Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for April 27, 2022- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin establishes monthly “consultative” meetings regarding Ukraine;- Germany to send 50 “Cheetah” anti-air tracked vehicles;- Western anti-air capabilities do not compare to Russia’s and nothing short of a NATO intervention can turn the tide regarding the balance of air power in Ukraine;- West recklessly dismisses Russian warnings about nuclear war;- provocations around Moldova and Transnistria may be NATO ploy to establish NATO-controlled buffer zone preserving Ukraine’s access to the sea near Odessa;- Pentagon, others refuse to admit Russia has taken Mariupol;- Donbas situation is dire for Ukraine;- Ukraine cannot reconstitute lost forces faster than Russia is removing them from the battlefield;References:US Department of Defense - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a News Conference Following Ukraine Defense Consultative Group Meeting, Ramstein Air Base, Germany:DefenseNews - As Raytheon struggles to replenish Stinger missiles, lawmaker pushes Defense Production Act:New York Times - Biden’s Choice for Pentagon Faces Questions on Ties to Contractors:DefenseNews - Germany sending ‘Gepard’ air-defense tanks to support Ukraine defense:CSIS Missile Defense Project - Russian Air and Missile Defense:Business Insider - Russia's newest anti-air defenses are in Syria — and the US should be worried (2018):The National Interest - Turkey's Leopard 2 Tanks Are Getting Crushed in Syria:Business Insider - In Transnistria, controlled by pro-Russia separatists, a fear of war and a toast: 'To the death of Putin':BBC - Ukraine round-up: Russia hits railways as US pledges extra weapons:DW - Alexander Vindman on Ukraine: 'Germany's position is irrational' | DW News:AP - Zelenskyy: Ukraine army unable to unblock Mariupol:Senior Defense Official and Senior State Department Official Hold a Background Briefing (April 24, 2022):WSJ - The Secret of Ukraine’s Military Success: Years of NATO Training:US Department of Defense - Brigade:Forbes - One Of Ukraine’s Best Brigades Defends One Of Its Most Vulnerable Cities:Politico - Heavy weaponry pours into Ukraine as commanders become more desperate:The Duran on YouTube: