The Unexpected Key to Aging Strong: Lift Weights, Not Pills

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- Aging decline not inevitable; resistance training counteracts muscle, bone loss, improving strength, mobility, energy quickly.
- Sarcopenia begins in thirties, driven by sedentary lifestyles, accelerating frailty, disability, and functional independence loss.
- Resistance exercises stimulate bone formation, increase density, stabilize joints, reducing osteoporosis risk, pain, and degeneration.
- Muscle mass improves metabolism, glucose control, insulin sensitivity, reducing risks for diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
- Strength training improves cognition, prevents shrinkage, and balance, increases strength, supporting independence and daily functioning.
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