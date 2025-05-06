Allen Brouwer: With Love and the Entrepreneurial Path to Meaningful Work

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please welcome my friend Allen Brouwer. Allen is a father of two, an accomplished entrepreneur, a boat and nature lover, and a wicked combination of both good-looking and charming.
We chat about his old company, BestSelf Co., which he co-founded. It was the only company to win both Shopify's Build-a-Business and Build-a-Bigger-Business. And his new company, WithLove, which he also co-founded, offers a deceptively simple, delicious protein and gut health powder specifically made for kids.
(Trust me, there's more to this than meets the eye.)
Thanks for coming on, Allen.
💬 Allen Brouwer Quotes From the Episode
"Every time I tried just making money or building a business because I saw an opportunity or an arbitrage… it just never worked."
– Allen Brouwer on misaligned ventures and how to find purpose.
"If I have one practice that I do consistently… It's prayer."
– Allen Brouwer on how prayer, like meditation, anchors him daily.
"If I didn't know the impact that it had with me personally and the impact that it has had with our customers… it probably wouldn't give me the conviction to keep going."
– Allen Brouwer on how he found resilience in pursuing his purpose.
🔗 Additional Resources
WithLove: https://withlovefamily.com/
WithLove on YouTube: @WithLoveUS
Allen Brouwer on LinkedIn:
Allen Brouwer on Instagram:
📝 Show Notes
02:42 – Meet Allen Brouwer and the Story Behind WithLove
07:27 – When a Family Health Scare Became a Founder’s Wake-Up Call
12:02 – The Kitchen Experiments That Turned Into a Wellness Startup
16:07 – The Hidden Link Between Gut Health and Childhood Behavior
21:05 – Why Today’s Food Has 50% Less Nutrients—and What That Means
25:02 – WithLove’s Product Development and Ingredient Philosophy
29:02 – Creating a Parent-Focused Supplement for Nervous System Health
33:13 – The Difference Between Profit-Driven and Purpose-Driven Ventures
37:42 – Personal Conviction: What Keeps Allen Going Through the Dips
42:31 – Allen’s Spiritual Practices, Prayer, and Morning Flow
48:04 – How Allen and His Partner Ash Make Life and Business Work
53:10 – How to Connect with Allen and Learn More About WithLove
#entrepreneurship #purposedrivenlife #withlove