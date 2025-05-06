BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Allen Brouwer: With Love and the Entrepreneurial Path to Meaningful Work
Spread Great Ideas
Spread Great Ideas
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 6 days ago

Please welcome my friend Allen Brouwer. Allen is a father of two, an accomplished entrepreneur, a boat and nature lover, and a wicked combination of both good-looking and charming.


We chat about his old company, BestSelf Co., which he co-founded. It was the only company to win both Shopify's Build-a-Business and Build-a-Bigger-Business. And his new company, WithLove, which he also co-founded, offers a deceptively simple, delicious protein and gut health powder specifically made for kids.


(Trust me, there's more to this than meets the eye.)


Thanks for coming on, Allen.


💡 Fuel your mind, upgrade your life. Subscribe to the Spread Great Ideas Podcast now to catch every episode.


💬 Allen Brouwer Quotes From the Episode


"Every time I tried just making money or building a business because I saw an opportunity or an arbitrage… it just never worked."

– Allen Brouwer on misaligned ventures and how to find purpose.


"If I have one practice that I do consistently… It's prayer."

– Allen Brouwer on how prayer, like meditation, anchors him daily.


"If I didn't know the impact that it had with me personally and the impact that it has had with our customers… it probably wouldn't give me the conviction to keep going."

– Allen Brouwer on how he found resilience in pursuing his purpose.


🔗 Additional Resources


WithLove: https://withlovefamily.com/

WithLove on YouTube: ‪@WithLoveUS‬

Allen Brouwer on LinkedIn:

Allen Brouwer on Instagram:


📝 Show Notes


02:42 – Meet Allen Brouwer and the Story Behind WithLove

07:27 – When a Family Health Scare Became a Founder’s Wake-Up Call

12:02 – The Kitchen Experiments That Turned Into a Wellness Startup

16:07 – The Hidden Link Between Gut Health and Childhood Behavior

21:05 – Why Today’s Food Has 50% Less Nutrients—and What That Means

25:02 – WithLove’s Product Development and Ingredient Philosophy

29:02 – Creating a Parent-Focused Supplement for Nervous System Health

33:13 – The Difference Between Profit-Driven and Purpose-Driven Ventures

37:42 – Personal Conviction: What Keeps Allen Going Through the Dips

42:31 – Allen’s Spiritual Practices, Prayer, and Morning Flow

48:04 – How Allen and His Partner Ash Make Life and Business Work

53:10 – How to Connect with Allen and Learn More About WithLove


📨 Did you love this episode? Or maybe it wasn't your thing? Tell us. Drop a review in the comments.


#entrepreneurship #purposedrivenlife #withlove

Keywords
entrepreneurshipwithlovepurposedrivenlife
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy