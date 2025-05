Allen Brouwer: With Love and the Entrepreneurial Path to Meaningful Work

Please welcome my friend Allen Brouwer. Allen is a father of two, an accomplished entrepreneur, a boat and nature lover, and a wicked combination of both good-looking and charming.





We chat about his old company, BestSelf Co., which he co-founded. It was the only company to win both Shopify's Build-a-Business and Build-a-Bigger-Business. And his new company, WithLove, which he also co-founded, offers a deceptively simple, delicious protein and gut health powder specifically made for kids.





(Trust me, there's more to this than meets the eye.)





Thanks for coming on, Allen.





đź’¬ Allen Brouwer Quotes From the Episode





"Every time I tried just making money or building a business because I saw an opportunity or an arbitrage… it just never worked."

– Allen Brouwer on misaligned ventures and how to find purpose.





"If I have one practice that I do consistently… It's prayer."

– Allen Brouwer on how prayer, like meditation, anchors him daily.





"If I didn't know the impact that it had with me personally and the impact that it has had with our customers… it probably wouldn't give me the conviction to keep going."

– Allen Brouwer on how he found resilience in pursuing his purpose.





đź”— Additional Resources





WithLove: https://withlovefamily.com/

WithLove on YouTube: ‪@WithLoveUS‬

Allen Brouwer on LinkedIn:

Allen Brouwer on Instagram:





đź“ť Show Notes





02:42 – Meet Allen Brouwer and the Story Behind WithLove

07:27 – When a Family Health Scare Became a Founder’s Wake-Up Call

12:02 – The Kitchen Experiments That Turned Into a Wellness Startup

16:07 – The Hidden Link Between Gut Health and Childhood Behavior

21:05 – Why Today’s Food Has 50% Less Nutrients—and What That Means

25:02 – WithLove’s Product Development and Ingredient Philosophy

29:02 – Creating a Parent-Focused Supplement for Nervous System Health

33:13 – The Difference Between Profit-Driven and Purpose-Driven Ventures

37:42 – Personal Conviction: What Keeps Allen Going Through the Dips

42:31 – Allen’s Spiritual Practices, Prayer, and Morning Flow

48:04 – How Allen and His Partner Ash Make Life and Business Work

53:10 – How to Connect with Allen and Learn More About WithLove





