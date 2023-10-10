MONKEY WERX MILITARY LOOK AT ISRAELS DECLARED WAR!

MONKEY WERX IS A MILITARY VETERAN AND LOOKS AT THE INTELLIGENCE ASPECT OF THE NEW WAR DECLARED BY ISRAEL NOW. THIS COULD VERY WELL BE WE'RE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE TRIBULATION RIGHT NOW IN MY VIEW. IT SEEMS INSTEAD OF A HUGE WW-3 THE SATANIC ELITE ARE CREATING SEVERAL FALSE FLAGS AND THIS COULD VERY WELL BE WHAT WW-3 ACTUALLY LOOKS LIKE NOW. THE BIBLE WARNS IN THE END TIMES A VEIL OF DELUSION WILLBE CAST OVER HUMANITY AND THEY WILL BELIEVE THE END LIES IN THIS EVIL IN TIMES WE'RE LIVING IN NOW. WAKEUP!