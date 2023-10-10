MONKEY WERX MILITARY LOOK AT ISRAELS DECLARED WAR!

MONKEY WERX IS A MILITARY VETERAN AND LOOKS AT THE INTELLIGENCE ASPECT OF THE NEW WAR DECLARED BY ISRAEL NOW. THIS COULD VERY WELL BE WE'RE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE TRIBULATION RIGHT NOW IN MY VIEW. IT SEEMS INSTEAD OF A HUGE WW-3 THE SATANIC ELITE ARE CREATING SEVERAL FALSE FLAGS AND THIS COULD VERY WELL BE WHAT WW-3 ACTUALLY LOOKS LIKE NOW. THE BIBLE WARNS IN THE END TIMES A VEIL OF DELUSION WILLBE CAST OVER HUMANITY AND THEY WILL BELIEVE THE END LIES IN THIS EVIL IN TIMES WE'RE LIVING IN NOW. WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.