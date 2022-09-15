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Parents With Questions - Health Professionals Providing Answers Sept 7/22
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22 views • September 15, 2022
Parents with Questions is a monthly event that takes place the first Wednesday of each month whereby we invite parents to ask their questions. This initiative is a collaboration with Canada Health Alliance, Canadian Frontline Nurses and Vaccine Choice Canada.
Everyone is welcome to bring questions about childhood illness, vaccines, health and wellness. Our goal is to help young parents and parents-to-be navigate the mixed messages about health and childhood vaccines.
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Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance, Children’s Health Defense Canada, Canadian Frontline Nurses and Mama Bears Project.
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Children’s Health Defense Canada: https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/
Canadian Frontline Nurses: https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/
Mama Bears Project: https://mamabearsproject.com/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/
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