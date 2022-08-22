WOEFUL WEEK FOR THE CDC & WALENSKY from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/woeful-week-for-the-cdc-walensky/

After 3 years of confusion, contradiction, and bad policy-making, CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy M.D., has announced ‘sweeping reorganization.’ This, coming on the heels of an announcement that the beleaguered agency’s Covid guidance no longer differentiates between the Vaccinated, and the Unvaccinated. What is really going on?

MY NOTE: Now there is no difference in guidance for vaxxed and unvaxxed. But before jabs the asymptomatic carriers were essentially non-existent. Now the vaxxed and boosted can "shed" the spike protein to the unvaxxed while the vaxx suppresses their symptoms so they are seemingly asymptomatic. I think too much weight was given to the variants. Essentially they acted as the cove for the harmful effects of the injections.

#CDC #RochelleWalensky

POSTED: August 19, 2022