Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
May 15, 2024
Today Pastor Stan talks from the Heart. His topics include: The Devalued Dollar, Palestinian State, an Earthquake, States Seceding and much more. In other news, Russia’s new invasion is targeting Ukraine’s second largest city, and that could bring us to the brink of “Nuclear Armageddon”.
00:00 - Nuclear Armageddon
05:01 - What could Happen in 2024
11:44 - What could Happen in 2025
17:49 - Chris Reed Headlines
20:23 - Stan’s Guessing Summary
27:21 - Shane Warren Prophecies
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4v12p8-are-we-on-the-brink-of-armageddon-05142024.html
