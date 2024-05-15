Create New Account
Are we on the Brink of Armageddon
High Hopes
3196 Subscribers
93 views
Published a day ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


May 15, 2024


Today Pastor Stan talks from the Heart. His topics include: The Devalued Dollar, Palestinian State, an Earthquake, States Seceding and much more. In other news, Russia’s new invasion is targeting Ukraine’s second largest city, and that could bring us to the brink of “Nuclear Armageddon”.

00:00 - Nuclear Armageddon

05:01 - What could Happen in 2024

11:44 - What could Happen in 2025

17:49 - Chris Reed Headlines

20:23 - Stan’s Guessing Summary

27:21 - Shane Warren Prophecies

31:27 - Our Sponsors


