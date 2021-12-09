PCR TEST INVENTOR KARY BANKS MULLIS THE FULL INTERVIEW BY GARY NULL

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Mad Malloy
5825 subscribers
Kary Banks Mullis The full interview by Gary Null.
In May of 1996, Gary Null interviewed Nobel Prize Winner for inventing the PCR test Chemist Kary Banks Mullis on his views about the scientific establishment, HIV, AIDS and many other issues. Here is the full interview.